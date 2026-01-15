Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Cold Nights Over Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a warning for strong winds and colder nights over the next three days, starting today, January 15, 2026.

In its weekend weather forecast, the department said temperatures will range between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 23°C, with light rain and blowing dust expected on Thursday.

Winds will be northwesterly at 10-20 knots, with gust reaching up to 30 knots at times.

Sea wave heights are expected to range between 4 and 8 feet, rising to 11 feet at times.



Qatar hopes Gaza ceasefire second phase will ease humanitarian crisis

MoI reaffirms citizens, residents, visitors' safety as top priority, urges public to rely on official sources

Real estate activity hits QR1.99bn across 456 deals in December Ministry of Labour urges employers to protect workers as strong wind forecast

Read Also