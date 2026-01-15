Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Cold Nights Over Weekend

2026-01-15 04:09:46
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a warning for strong winds and colder nights over the next three days, starting today, January 15, 2026.

In its weekend weather forecast, the department said temperatures will range between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 23°C, with light rain and blowing dust expected on Thursday.

Winds will be northwesterly at 10-20 knots, with gust reaching up to 30 knots at times.

Sea wave heights are expected to range between 4 and 8 feet, rising to 11 feet at times.

The Peninsula

