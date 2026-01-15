Skydrive Reaches General Understanding With Aerogulf Services On Purchase Of 20 Evtol Aircraft With Anticipated Delivery...
|
Purchased quantity
|
20 units
|
Delivery schedule of the above
|
2028
|
10 units
|
2029
|
10 units
SkyDrive will continue to work closely with AeroGulf Services to meet the above delivery and commercialization timelines.
Quotes
Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Founder/CEO, SkyDrive Inc.
Reaching a general understanding on commercial parameters for up to 20 SkyDrive aircraft with AeroGulf Services, Dubai's premier helicopter charter operator, is a significant step toward global commercialization and a source of great inspiration for our team. This important milestone underscores the Middle East's role as a critical strategic hub in realizing SkyDrive's vision of everyday air mobility.
By establishing a framework that addresses both pricing and delivery considerations for 2028 and 2029, our transition from development to operations grows closer. The focus on the iconic Palm Jumeirah will demonstrate how eVTOL technology can transform tourism and urban mobility. Through our manufacturing partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation, we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality aircraft. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AeroGulf Services as we work toward advancing Dubai's position at the forefront of sustainable aviation.
Fahad Mohammad Mir Hashem Khoory, CEO, AeroGulf Services Company LLC
For almost half a century, AeroGulf has been the pulse of Dubai's skies. We were the ones who first took up the challenge of flying in a helicopter to oil platforms, when the journey of this city began. Today, we cherish that heritage by electing to lead again.
Far from being just a transaction, our partnership with SkyDrive represents an investment in our people and in the future of our home. We hope to give flight back to society as nature intended it: silent, sustainable, and seamless. Bringing these 20 eVTOL aircraft to Dubai continues an assurance that our skies will remain a symbol of progress that pays respect to our environment and our heritage.
We don't wait for the future in Dubai; we build it with our own hands. AeroGulf was there at the start, and we are here now to ensure the next chapter of aviation is as bold and inspiring as the first.
About AeroGulf Services Company LLC
Founded in 1976, AeroGulf Services is Dubai's first commercial helicopter operator, primarily specializing in helicopter operations and maintenance. The company provides a wide range of aviation services, including cargo transport, aerial filming, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Renowned for its superior technical expertise in maintenance, AeroGulf Services is the partner of choice for both private enterprises and government entities.
About SkyDrive Inc.
SkyDrive is a Japanese eVTOL company aiming“to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. In 2025, the company successfully showcased the eVTOL "SKYDRIVE", the company's first eVTOL product, with demonstration flights at the Osaka Expo witnessed by thousands of visitors over a one-month period. SkyDrive began production of“SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive has been working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to obtain certification for“SKYDRIVE”, with the aim of launching the aircraft into service in 2028. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.
(*1)“eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.
