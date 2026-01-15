Al-Dmour Tribe, This Is Why We Refused To Receive The US Ambassador

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Al-Dmour Ghassanid tribe issued a clarifying statement in response to what circulated on social media regarding the refusal to receive the US ambassador during the condolence gathering for the late Dr Abdullah Al-Dmour. The tribe stressed that the decision stemmed from a responsible national and ethical position and did not contradict the state's principles or established customs.

The statement said the tribe, driven by its commitment to Jordan's sovereignty, respect for its constitutional institutions, and preservation of national unity, has closely followed recent developments on the Jordanian scene, particularly diplomatic visits that took on a social character beyond their customary political framework and included attendance at tribal and private occasions. It emphasized that international relations in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan are managed exclusively through state institutions and official channels, and that Jordanian tribes are neither an alternative arena nor a framework for external political communication.

According to the statement, during the condolence gathering held at the Karak Sons Diwan, the visit of the US ambassador was firmly refused. He was directly informed that his presence was unwelcome and was asked to leave immediately. The decision was based on respect for the sanctity of condolence gatherings and Jordanian tribal customs, which clearly separate private social occasions from any political presence carrying public implications.

The Al-Dmour tribe explained that the stance was also taken in light of declared US policies and positions that have contributed to the killing, destruction, displacement, and starvation endured by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The request for the ambassador to leave, the statement said, expressed an ethical and humanitarian position in solidarity with Gaza and its people, a clear alignment with the blood of innocent civilians, and a response to a reality that has shaken the human conscience before the Arab one.

The statement noted that the decision is fully consistent with the late Dr Al-Dmour's long-standing national and pan-Arab principles during his lifetime. What occurred at the condolence gathering was described as a natural extension of his legacy, not an exploitation of his memory nor a departure from his values.

The tribe reaffirmed that the Hashemite leadership and the monarchy in Jordan are a red line, with unwavering loyalty to them as the guarantors of the country's security and stability. At the same time, it stressed that rejecting the visit does not target the Jordanian state or its policies, but rather reflects an ethical and humanitarian position aligned with the sentiments of the Jordanian public.

The statement also rejected any attempt to exploit the tribe's name or social occasions for personal gain or to pass messages that do not represent the broader national position. It concluded by emphasizing that this stance reflects the path of Jordanians who distinguish between the duty of hospitality and the duty of dignity, and who stand by the state's principles without offense or retreat.

The statement ended with prayers for mercy upon the late Dr Abdullah Al-Dmour and for all martyrs of the Arab nation, asking God to protect Jordan, strong and secure, steadfast in its positions under its Hashemite leadership, the awareness of its people, and its tribes.