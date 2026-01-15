Trump's Peace Is Not Working In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo





MENAFN - Swissinfo) The American president has declared peace but violence and greed still prevail in the resource-rich Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The civilian population continues to pay the price for conflicting geopolitical interests. Despite the precarious security situation, Switzerland has stepped up its humanitarian aid. This content was published on January 15, 2026 - 09:00 7 minutes

“Bombs are still falling, and we don't know who is behind them,” Furaha Jumapili, who fled her home, told French television France 24 on December 5 – just one day after Rwanda and the DRC signed a peace agreement in Washington.

The bombings have triggered a mass exodus. Tens of thousands of people have fled, many to neighbouring countries. These include Rwanda, as reported by local authorities in Kamaniola, a border town in the Walungu area of eastern DRC's South Kivu province.

Peace only on paper

This is one more chapter in a conflict between rebels and government troops that has been dragging on since 1998. In January 2025, the situation escalated again when the M23 rebel group seized control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu. According to the UN and several Western states, the movement is supported by Rwanda.

A few weeks later, Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, also fell under the control of the M23, with far-reaching consequences for the region and the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO.

MONUSCO has struggled to fulfil its mandate to protect the civilian population and strengthen state institutions. In 2024, the UN Security Council decided to progressively phase out the mission.

The withdrawal of UN troops is already under way. It could be postponed again, however, as stability in the DRC is still a distant prospect.

The Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, signed on December 4 under the auspices of the US and in the presence of Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and Togo, are part of a long series of agreements that have failed to achieve their objectives.

Divvying up the vast mining pie

The accords also include economic components and secure preferential access for the US to the region's rare-earth minerals. Trump is not the only one interested in the DRC's mining wealth, however.

By far the largest buyer of these valuable minerals is China. The extraction of cobalt and copper, for battery production among other things, is accompanied by grave human rights violations. Illegal, uncontrolled mining is at the heart of the regional conflict: rebels occupy mines, appropriate resources and channel them into global supply chains.

This also concerns Switzerland.“As the world's largest commodity trading hub, Switzerland has a special responsibility to minimise risks in this sector,” Robert Bachmann from the Swiss NGO Public Eye told Swissinfo.“Unfortunately, there is a lack of transparency about the dealings of Swiss commodity traders and binding due diligence obligations.”

