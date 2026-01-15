Swiss Competition Regulator Investigates Microsoft For Price Hikes

These could be indications of unauthorised restrictions of competition, wrote ComCo in a press release on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation has therefore been opened.

According to the Competition Commission, the price increases relate in particular to the Microsoft 365 product, which is used by companies, government agencies and other institutions.

+ Microsoft and McKinsey pay up to $1 million to back US Davos hub

With the preliminary investigation, the Competition Commission wants to examine whether the price increases constitute indications of unauthorised restrictions of competition under the Federal Act on Cartels. If such evidence exists, the next step would be to initiate an in-depth investigation, according to the Competition Commission.

