Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Competition Regulator Investigates Microsoft For Price Hikes

2026-01-15 04:07:03
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) has opened an investigation into US software giant Microsoft over recent increases in licence fees. This content was published on January 15, 2026 - 09:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Weko ermittelt gegen Microsoft wegen Preiserhöhungen Original Read more: Weko ermittelt gegen Microsoft wegen Preiserhöh

These could be indications of unauthorised restrictions of competition, wrote ComCo in a press release on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation has therefore been opened.

According to the Competition Commission, the price increases relate in particular to the Microsoft 365 product, which is used by companies, government agencies and other institutions.

With the preliminary investigation, the Competition Commission wants to examine whether the price increases constitute indications of unauthorised restrictions of competition under the Federal Act on Cartels. If such evidence exists, the next step would be to initiate an in-depth investigation, according to the Competition Commission.

