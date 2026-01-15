Asimily Advances Complete Cyber Asset And Exposure Management Platform With New Microsegmentation Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded NAC segmentation intelligence, including new SGACL support for Cisco ISE, enables organizations to translate connected-device context into enforceable security policies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily, a next-generation cyber asset and exposure management platform, today announced enhanced microsegmentation capabilities, including new support for Security Group Access Control Lists (SGACL) within Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE). The release builds on Asimily's longstanding ISE integration, enabling organizations to translate device intelligence and risk context into enforceable segmentation policies that move beyond visibility to actionable risk reduction.

The SGACL integration allows Cisco ISE customers to automatically apply security group policies based on Asimily's device classification, behavioral analysis, and risk prioritization. By providing the intelligence layer that informs segmentation decisions, Asimily enables organizations to operationalize ISE more effectively, reducing risk across complex IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments.

The announcement comes as organizations across industries shift focus from device visibility toward measurable risk reduction. A just-released KLAS Research report on healthcare IoT security-Asimily earned the top score among all vendors, including for ROI -found that buyers increasingly evaluate vendors based on their ability to reduce manual effort, accelerate remediation, and integrate with broader security workflows. AI-driven automation and microsegmentation were the top two current priorities healthcare leaders named, both of which Asimily already delivers. While the report focused on healthcare, the underlying trend extends to any sector where connected devices are scaling rapidly and operating in mission-critical environments, including manufacturing, energy and utilities, financial services, and government.

“Visibility alone has never been enough to move security programs forward,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily.“Whether it's a hospital with thousands of heterogeneous internet-connected medical devices or a manufacturing facility with mission-critical operational technology on the factory floor, organizations told us years ago that they needed more than dashboards, they needed a platform that could take them from discovery to remediation. That's why we've built complete capabilities across inventory, vulnerability prioritization and mitigation, packet capture, policy management, configuration control, and segmentation. While the industry is trying to catch up to what buyers actually need, we've been delivering it.”

Asimily's platform is used by customers across healthcare, manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, and other sectors with complex connected device environments. The platform delivers:



Deep device inventory and classification across IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT

AI-driven vulnerability prioritization based on actual exploitability and environmental context

Multiple remediation pathways, including segmentation, patching, and targeted attack prevention

Segmentation intelligence for NAC platforms, including Cisco ISE

Packet capture for incident response readiness

Configuration control and policy management

Patching IoT devices Integrated workflows across different solutions

In healthcare specifically, the KLAS report recognized Asimily for delivering measurable risk reduction through streamlined workflows and actionable intelligence, earning the highest score for value among vendors evaluated. The company's platform is also deployed across critical infrastructure and enterprise environments facing similar device complexity and security challenges.

“As market consolidation accelerates, organizations should be asking vendors hard questions about roadmap commitment and who's driving product decisions,” said Somasundaram.“We remain focused on delivering complete risk mitigation capabilities that evolve with customer needs, not pivoting to serve a parent company's platform strategy.”

About Asimily

Asimily is the next-generation cyber asset and exposure management platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform delivers complete visibility into connected assets, intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities based on business impact and compliance risk, and enables organizations to reduce their attack surface without disrupting critical operations. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Asimily is trusted by leading healthcare systems, manufacturing enterprises, and financial institutions worldwide.



For more information on Asimily, visit

Contact

Kyle Peterson

Clement | Peterson

...