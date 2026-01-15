Sony Launches The First UAE Edition Of Alpha Femme To Support Female Content Creators

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) An initiative to empower women shaping the future of visual storytelling

Sony Middle East and Africa is set to introduce the first UAE edition of, a female-led creative initiative designed to support, connect, and champion women across photography, videography, cinematography, and content creation. Alpha Femme brings together women passionate about visual storytelling through curated experiences focused on learning, collaboration, and meaningful exchange. The initiative will officially debut with an exclusive launch event on, reflecting Sony's ongoing commitment to nurturing and strengthening the region's creator ecosystem.

Following successful editions across, Alpha Femme now makes its UAE debut with a launch event featuring a panel discussion with leading female creators from the region. The conversation will explore creativity, strategy, and impact in today's content-driven landscape, highlighting how creators are shaping visual storytelling across platforms while navigating the practical realities of building sustainable creative careers. Through Sony's digital imaging ecosystem, the initiative underscores how access to the right tools, technology, and industry insight can support creators in developing their craft, both creatively and commercially.

Speaking about the initiative,, said:“Across the region, we continue to see a growing community of women shaping visual storytelling in meaningful ways. Through Alpha Femme, we are creating opportunities for creators to come together, exchange perspectives, and build their skills using Sony's imaging ecosystem. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the creator community in the Middle East by providing access to technology, knowledge, and platforms that enable creative growth.”

Building on the launch of Alpha Femme, the initiative will continue withaimed at supporting the Alpha Femme community and empowering women across the creative industry. These sessions are designed to bring creators together for hands-on learning, industry knowledge sharing, and direct engagement with Sony ambassadors and speakers, welcoming participants from beginner to advanced levels.

As part of this ongoing program, the, will be conducted on, at, from. Participants can secure their spot by registering on:

Following the initial launch, Sony plans to continue strengthening the Alpha Femme initiative in the UAE through a series of monthly workshops, creating ongoing opportunities for creators to learn, connect, and grow their skills within the region's creative community.

Creators interested in participating in upcoming Alpha Femme events and workshops can stay informed by registering on Alpha Universe.

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centers reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.

Ruder Finn Atteline Sony Middle East and Africa

Email: ...

Ruder Finn Atteline

Email: ...