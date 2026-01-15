403
China Presses Canada for Stronger Communication
(MENAFN) China pressed Canada Thursday to "deepen cooperation" against "interference" and strengthen diplomatic connections as the two nations' top leaders prepare for high-stakes discussions in Beijing.
Prior to talks between China's Premier Li Qiang and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Chinese capital, Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand that Beijing stands ready to "strengthen communication with Canada," according to an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Beijing demonstrates willingness to "enhance trust, eliminate interference, and deepen cooperation with Canada, to bring bilateral relations forward on a steady and sound track in solid strides under the new circumstances," Wang said.
Carney arrived in China Wednesday for a four-day diplomatic mission, representing the first visit to the Asian nation by a Canadian premier in eight years.
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had last traveled to China in 2017.
Throughout his stay, Carney will conduct meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li, alongside additional government officials and corporate executives.
Per a Canadian government statement, the discussions will seek to elevate engagement on "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."
Canada and China forged diplomatic relations in 1970, with bilateral commerce reaching approximately $67 billion by the conclusion of 2024.
