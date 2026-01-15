Nitin Nabin Arrives In Patna For Two-Day Visit, Will Organise Chura-Dahi Feast

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit, receiving a grand welcome at the Patna airport. Several senior BJP leaders were present to receive him there.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal, and several BJP ministers from the Nitish Kumar cabinet were present at the airport to receive Nabin.

The presence of a large number of senior leaders sent a clear message in political circles that the BJP high command's instructions were fully complied with. During Nitin Nabin's previous visit to Patna, several senior leaders had not turned up at the airport to welcome him.

The BJP high command had issued clear directions stating that Nitin Nabin, as the National Working President, must be formally received by senior leaders whenever he visits Bihar or any other state.

The scene at the Patna airport on Thursday is being viewed as a clear indication of adherence to those instructions by the high command.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that BJP workers are showing immense enthusiasm and commitment in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to the youth, calling it a positive sign for the party's organisational strength.

The two-day visit holds political significance as Nitin Nabin is scheduled to host a Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feast in Patna on Friday. He is set to formally assume charge as the National President of the BJP on January 20. He will file his nomination on January 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present as the proposer during the nomination process.

Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar's Bakipur Assembly constituency, was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14, but his formal takeover as the party President was held up due to kharmas (inauspicious period), which ended on January 14.