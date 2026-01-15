403
Kyiv faces major power, heating disruptions amid winter
(MENAFN) Severe disruptions to electricity and heating in Kyiv and surrounding areas have left approximately 200,000 people without essential services during the winter, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The organization said ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have damaged power and heating networks in the capital and nearby districts. About 800 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without electricity or heating, while towns such as Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel are particularly affected, with heating systems nearly nonfunctional.
The Ukrainian Red Cross, supported by the IFRC and partner organizations, is ramping up emergency efforts to aid affected residents. Teams are coordinating with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service to provide hot meals, warm drinks, and phone charging stations at designated points throughout Kyiv and its suburbs.
The IFRC noted that its response currently assists around 700 people daily. In addition, psychosocial support is being offered, with ten psychologists and trained volunteers helping residents cope with the stress and trauma caused by ongoing attacks and extended power outages.
While emergency repairs to damaged energy infrastructure are in progress, the IFRC cautioned that further strikes on critical systems remain possible, heightening the risk of prolonged outages amid harsh winter conditions.
