Digbi Health Publishes Peer-Reviewed Data Demonstrating Significant Cost Savings For Employers Via Its Precision Biology Telehealth Platform To Manage GLP-1, Metabolic, And GI Costs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health, the national leader in Precision Biology–based chronic care, today announced peer-reviewed, actuarially validated significant healthcare cost savings for employers. The findings of this multi-year, multi-employer medical claims analysis were published in the prestigious journal Healthcare.

The analysis confirms that employers using Digbi Health's Precision Biology platform can achieve actuarially guaranteed, hard-dollar reductions in medical claims, driven by lower pharmaceutical utilization and reduced inpatient and outpatient costs. These savings were achieved by treating the root cause of multiple chronic conditions - including obesity, metabolic, gastrointestinal, mental health, and autoimmune conditions - on a single platform, informed by over 8000 gut microbiome, genetic, and blood biomarkers.

This announcement marks a critical milestone for digital health, an industry that has historically relied on“soft” and“vibe” ROI metrics such as engagement while struggling to demonstrate direct reductions in medical costs.

Key Study Findings:

The claims analysis evaluated multiple years of medical spend across seven U.S. self-insured employers, comparing Digbi Health participants with matched non-participants. The study identified significant reductions in medical claims, including:



Obesity-related medical cost reduction: -$4,884 per member per year (PMPY)

Digestive and GI cost reduction: -$9,240 PMPY

Anxiety-related medical cost reduction: - $1,356 PMPY Overall medical spend Reduction: -$3,012 PMPY

Precision Biology as the New Standard of Care

This study demonstrates that treating multiple metabolic and gastrointestinal conditions through a single platform, utilizing gut microbiome biomarkers, which is now recommended by the USDA, and genetics-driven care, can result in significant savings for employers, said Ranjan Sinha, founder & CEO of Digbi Health.“Our precision biology-based approach shows that the right combination of innovative medical science, clinical expertise, and AI-supported personalized patient engagement can effectively address the chronic health crisis, improve outcomes for families, and deliver meaningful savings to employers and health plans. These results are a testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Digbi team, and I'm incredibly grateful to the over 100 employers who trust our Precision Biology-based approach, making it the new standard of care.

Extending Savings in the GLP Era

Digbi Health expanded its GLP-1 care offering to include direct-to-employer and employee cash pay fulfillment options, while supporting PBM and 340B medication access and mail order fulfillment via NovoCare and Lilly Direct

By combining GLP-1 therapy with biologically personalized lifestyle care, Digbi Health achieves significant reductions in GLP-1-related adverse effects, thereby improving adherence and weight loss outcomes, and further extending the medical savings demonstrated in the claims analysis.

About Digbi Health

Our mission is to end the scourge of chronic illness - obesity, metabolic, digestive, autoimmune, and mental health - for this and future generations to advance human longevity. Digbi combines thousands of genetic, gut microbiome, CGM, blood biomarker, and AI-powered insights to deliver personalized, food-as-medicine care solutions that prevent and treat obesity, metabolic, and gastrointestinal issues in 40 languages. Digbi is committed to making Precision Medicine telehealth universally accessible to individuals through their employers, insurance-covered plans, and Medicare, creating personalized, proactive, predictive, data-driven, and home-based care that turns food from a cause of illness into a means of medicine. With over 100 employers offering Digbi Health, Precision Biology isn't the future of care. It's the New Standard.

