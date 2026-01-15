Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LIFT Power Intersects 26 Meters At 1.56% Li2o At The Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT


2026-01-15 03:16:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“ LIFT” or the“ Company”) ( TSXV: LIFT ) ( OTCQX: LIFFF ) ( Frankfurt: WS0 ) is pleased to report results from the 2025 work program completed at the Yellowknife Lithium Project (“YLP”), located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1).

The 2025 YLP work program comprised 18 drill holes totalling 3,171 m, including six holes (2,378 m) for purposes of resource delineation, three holes (546 m) for geotechnical studies, and nine groundwater monitoring wells totalling 247 m. This news release summarizes results from the five resource holes drilled at the Shorty pegmatite as well as one of the groundwater wells.




Figure 1 – Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) in the NWT.

Discussion of Results

Five of the six resource delineation holes, for 1,868 m, were drilled on the Shorty pegmatite as well as three groundwater wells for 66 m. One of the groundwater holes was drilled into the Shorty pegmatite, assayed, and is described here. A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.

Location=

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at




MENAFN15012026004107003653ID1110601983



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search