Xraised Interview With Dr. Karl Moore: The Rise Of Ambivert Leadership In The C-Suite

Xraised had the privilege of speaking with Prof./Dr. Karl Moore, an internationally recognized thought leader in leadership studies and co-author with Gabriele Hartshrone-Mehl of the recently out book We Are All Ambiverts Now: Introverts, Ambiverts, and Extroverts in the C-Suite. In this engaging interview, Prof. Moore sheds light on his research surrounding introverts, ambiverts, and extroverts at the top echelons of leadership and the vital relevance of ambivert traits in today's corporate world.



Why“Ambivert” Leadership Is Critical for Modern Executives

Prof. Moore's book challenges the long-standing leadership archetypes that celebrate extroverted traits, introducing the concept of the“ambivert” - a balanced leadership style that integrates both introverted and extroverted qualities. He explains that in today's fast-paced and highly collaborative business environment, the ability to adapt and switch between introverted reflection and extroverted action has become a key trait for effective leadership.

“In the C-suite, the pure extrovert model no longer fits. Leaders who can navigate between reflection and assertiveness are better equipped to lead diverse teams and build more resilient organizations,” says Prof. Moore.



The Power of Introverted Leadership: A Quiet Strength

While extroversion often dominated leadership norms, Prof. Moore's research highlights the overlooked strengths of introverted leaders. These individuals bring critical thinking, humility, and a focus on deep, purposeful work. In his CEO interviews, Prof. Moore reveals how introverted leaders excel in environments requiring careful strategy and long-term vision-qualities that are still often underestimated in leadership circles.

“Introverts can be incredibly powerful in the C-suite. Their ability to listen, think deeply, and engage in thoughtful decision-making often leads to more sustainable business practices,” Moore notes.



Embracing Ambivert Traits for Personal Leadership Development

For senior managers, founders, and executives who feel they don't fit neatly into one leadership box, Prof. Moore's book provides invaluable insights into leveraging ambivert traits. The book's approach helps leaders understand and embrace their unique leadership style, whether introverted, extroverted, or ambiverted. By recognizing their natural tendencies and adapting their approach accordingly, leaders can strengthen their relationships with teams and clients.



A Mindset Shift in Leadership

One key takeaway from the interview and Prof. Moore's book is the importance of a mindset shift for modern leaders. Prof. Moore urges executives to embrace a more balanced leadership approach, allowing them to communicate more effectively and build trust within their organizations. This mindset shift will equip leaders to lead in more authentic and adaptable ways, crucial for navigating today's complex business environments.



About Prof./Dr. Karl Moore: A Leader in Leadership Research

Prof. Karl Moore is an award-winning teacher, researcher, and a leading authority in the study of leadership styles, particularly introverted, ambiverted, and extroverted leaders. He has interviewed over 1,000 CEOs, senior leaders, and notable figures such as Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers. His work has been published in major outlets like The New York Times, Forbes, and The Globe and Mail.

In addition to his role as a professor at McGill University, Prof. Moore is a frequent speaker, consultant, and has authored numerous books on leadership and generational dynamics. His latest book, We Are All Ambiverts Now, takes an in-depth look at how different leadership styles impact the C-suite and business success.

