Pakistan: Rights Group Says 18 Baloch People Forcibly Disappeared Over Past Two Weeks

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Jan 15 (IANS) At least 18 Baloch people were forcibly disappeared in raids conducted by Pakistani armed forces over the past two weeks in Balochistan, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) said in a statement.

The BYC stated that 11 people were forcibly disappeared from Kech's Hothabad and 7 people from Gwadar's Panwan Jiwani.

According to the group, these enforced disappearances were carried out through raids on homes and targeted operations, showcasing a pattern of collective punishment against people of Balochistan.

In a statement posted on X, BYC stated, "Pakistan's security forces have forcibly disappeared at least 18 Baloch civilians over the past two weeks, 11 from Hothabad, Kech, and 7 from Panwan Jiwani, Gwadar. These enforced disappearances were carried out through coordinated raids on homes and targeted operations, reflecting a clear pattern of collective punishment against the Baloch nation."

"On 7 January 2026, security forces conducted military raids in Hothabad, Kech, forcibly disappearing 11 individuals from their homes at around 12:00 PM. The victims include: Hasrat Hasil (20, Air Force personnel), Kashif Ayuob (22, shopkeeper), Riaz Yaqoob (36, shopkeeper), Dad Karim (24), Jalil Ahmed (22, driver), Sageer Illahi (23, student), Salam (25, shopkeeper), Fuzail Rafiq (22, student), Siraj Barkat (20, student), Riaz Hassan (32, Labourer in Qatar), Sajjad Barkat (22, Labourer in Qatar)," it added.

The group mentioned that Riaz Hassan and Sajjad Barkat were released on January 10. However, the remaining nine people continue to be held in illegal custody, with no information regarding their whereabouts.

The BYC further stated that security forces intensified oppression in Gwadar's Panwan Jiwani area from December 25-January 7, targeting the local fishing community. It stated that seven fishermen identified as Jahangir (25), Shamsuddin (18), Shabbir (25), Sameed (25), Rizwan (26), Asif (35), and Israj (22) were forcibly disappeared.

"These enforced disappearances were accompanied by violent home raids, intimidation of families, and destruction of property, creating fear across entire communities. Those targeted are ordinary civilians whose only apparent“crime” is their Baloch identity. Such actions constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights and breach international legal standards," the BYC posted on X.

"The Baloch Yakjehti Committee demands the immediate and safe release of all forcibly disappeared individuals and calls upon national and international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and the international community to take urgent notice and ensure accountability," it added.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.