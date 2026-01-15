9Th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA): Africa Under One Roof As Delegates, Artistes From 48 Countries Participate

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAGOS, Nigeria, January 15, 2026/APO Group/ --

The 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ( ) once again proved why it is regarded as Africa's biggest music awards platform, as artistes, delegates and industry stakeholders from at least 48 African countries came together in Lagos, Nigeria, to celebrate the continent's rich and diverse musical excellence.

The 9th AFRIMA held from January 7 to 11, 2026, in an atmosphere of unity, colour and creativity with winners emerging from West, East, North, Central, Southern Africa and in the diaspora.

This widespread success further showed that the platform is a true platform for the whole continent, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mr Mike Dada, said.

“AFRIMA is not just about giving awards. It is about bringing Africa together under one roof to celebrate our stories, culture and future through music," he said. "I am happy that we had delegates from at least 48 countries, including 1,216 artistes, delegates and production team members. Looking at the winners, all regions of Africa are represented, showing the growth of our music industry. Artistes from South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria and Ethiopia were among those who led in the major categories.”

Cote d'Ivoire recorded multiple wins, with Milo and Morijah taking the male and female African Inspirational categories, Didi B emerging as Best African Lyricist or Rapper, and Team Paiya winning Best African Duo, Group or Band.

From Ethiopia, Haddinqo won Best African Jazz, Weeha claimed Best African Dance/Choreography, while Veronica Adane won Best African Traditional. Guinea celebrated Manamba Kanté as Best African Pop and Takana Zion as Best African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall.

Benin's Axel Merryl won Best African Contemporary, while Senegal's Bakhaw Dioum was named Songwriter of the Year. Algeria produced winners in DJ Moh Green (Best African DJ) and Izlan (Best African Rock), while Rwanda's Element Eleéh and Mugisha Fred Robinson won Producer of the Year.

In East Africa, Jux (Tanzania) won Best Male Artiste, while Fole X claimed Best African Video of the Year for“Ololufe”. Denise from Madagascar won Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa.

Northern Africa winners included Adviser (Mauritania) and Sherine (Tunisia), while Southern Africa celebrated Yo Maps (Zambia), Nontokozo Mkhize and Ciza (South Africa). Central Africa honours went to Singuila (Republic of Congo) and Cindy Le Cœur (DRC), while Ghana's Wendy Shay won Best Female Artiste in Western Africa.

The week-long celebration began with a Welcome Soiree to formally receive Nominees and Guests held at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner on Wednesday, January 7. Activities continued with the Africa Music Business Summit at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, and on Friday, January 9, attention shifted to the AFRIMA Music Village at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, where over 25 A-list artistes treated more than 20,000 people to the best of music at the high-octane concert.

The Eko Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, was filled beyond capacity as thousands poured in to witness the grand finale of the 9th AFRIMA Awards. In a dazzling ceremony, artistes, producers, video and sound directors, among other creatives, were honoured with the prestigious 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

