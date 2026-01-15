SC Reserves Order For Passive Euthanasia For 32-Year-Old Man, Says 'Who Are We To Decide Who Lives Or Dies'
SC stated it would avoid using the term“passive euthanasia,” the report stated.
“We decide matters every day, but these issues are delicate. We are also mortals-who are we to decide who lives or dies?” the court remarked. Justice JB Pardiwala added that the bench would consider the option of withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment, India Today reported.
Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary for maintaining life.
(This is a developing story; check later for updates)
