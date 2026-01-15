SC Reserves Order For Passive Euthanasia For 32-Year-Old Man, Says 'Who Are We To Decide Who Lives Or Dies'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court, while reserving its judgment on a petition seeking permission for passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a vegetative state for the past 13 years, according to a report by India Today.

SC stated it would avoid using the term“passive euthanasia,” the report stated.

“We decide matters every day, but these issues are delicate. We are also mortals-who are we to decide who lives or dies?” the court remarked. Justice JB Pardiwala added that the bench would consider the option of withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment, India Today reported.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary for maintaining life.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)