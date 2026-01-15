US-Bangla To Operate Flights From Terminal 3 At Guangzhou Airport Starting January 22

Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines will operate flights from the brand-new Terminal 3 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, starting January 22. The airline confirmed the development with a passenger advisory announcement, referring to an official notification from the airport authority on Wednesday, January 14.

US-Bangla expects relocating operations to the new terminal will offer improved facilities and a smoother journey for the passengers. While it advised travelers flying from Guangzhou to check flight details directly from the airline's website, arrive early for check-in and boarding, and follow signage to Terminal 3 upon arrival.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, one of the busiest airports in China as well as in the world, opened the third terminal along with its fifth runway on October 30, 2025. Since then, the airport has been gradually moving domestic and international airlines to the new terminal.

US-Bangla Airlines has been operating regular flights between Guangzhou and Dhaka since 2019. The airline usually deploys its narrow-body fleet of Boeing 737-800s on this route.

V