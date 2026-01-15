Trump Hits Iran Hard, US Shoppers Could Pay The Price

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Washington- President Donald Trump has once again drawn his go-to diplomatic weapon - tariffs, this time to coerce the Iranian government to end its crackdown on what Tehran describes as US and Israel backed sabouters.

Trump said in a social media post on Monday he would impose a 25 per cent tax on imports to the United States from countries that do business with Iran. The sanctions could hurt the Islamic Republic by reducing its access to foreign goods and driving up prices, which would likely inflame tensions in a country where inflation is running above 40 per cent.

But the tariffs could create blowback for the United States, too, potentially raising the prices Americans pay for imports from Iranian trade partners such as Turkish textiles and Indian gemstones and threatening an uneasy trade truce Trump reached last year with China.

The Trump administration has offered scant details since announcing the new tariffs targeting Iran. For instance, the White House has not said whether the taxes would be stacked on top of double-digit levies Trump imposed last year on almost every country on Earth. Or whether he would exempt some energy imports as he has in the past.

It's also unclear what legal authority the president is relying on to impose the import taxes. He invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify his most sweeping tariffs last year. But businesses and several states have gone to court arguing that Trump overstepped his authority in doing so. The Supreme Court is hearing the case and could throw out Trump's tariffs and force him to send refunds to the US importers that paid them.

Years of sanctions aimed at stopping Iran's nuclear program have left the country isolated. But it still did nearly USD 125 billion in international trade in 2024, including USD 32 billion with China, USD 28 billion with the United Arab Emirates and USD 17 billion with Turkiye, according to the World Trade Organisation.

Iran bought more than USD 6 billion worth of imports from the European Union that year. Energy dominates Iran's exports. Its top imports include gold, grain and smartphones.

Trump's attempt to pressure Iran is likely to cause collateral damage. Most prominently, his tariffs could upend his attempts to maintain a trade peace with China.

Last spring, the United States and China hammered each other with triple-digit tariffs, threatening to end trade between the world's two biggest economies and briefly panicking global financial markets. The two countries spent the rest of year trying to deescalate their trade conflict, reaching a truce in October that reined in tariffs, ended China's boycott of American soybeans and eased its restrictions on exports of rare-earth minerals and technologies critical for fighter jets, robots and other products.

The new tariffs, aimed at punishing Iran, would hit China because of its trade ties with Tehran. The Chinese, for instance, buy roughly 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the oil Iran exports, according to a 2024 report by the US Energy Information Administration.

“President Trump's threat to increase tariffs by 25 per cent against China and other trading partners due to developments in Iran underscores just how fragile the US-China trade truce is,” said former US trade negotiator Wendy Cutler, now senior vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“Even if he does not actually implement the tariff hike, damage has already been done. This threat erodes trust between the US and China which is already at a low level.”

Beijing has made it clear it would retaliate against Trump's new tariffs, just as it has done before.“China's position on tariffs is very clear: there are no winners in a tariff war,” said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday.“China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

“One thing I can guarantee you is that if an extra 25 per cent is slapped on China, China is definitely going to retaliate with another 25 per cent of tariffs,” said John Gong, a professor at University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

Since trade tensions with the United States start rising in Trump's first term, Chinese businesses have shifted away from America. China's trade surplus surged to a record of almost USD 1.2 trillion in 2025, the government said Wednesday, in spite of a decline in exports to the US Chinese businesses have pivoted towards other regions like Europe and Southeast Asia.