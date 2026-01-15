Class 12 Student Found Dead In Doda After Board Results

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A 17-year-old Class 12 student from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead yesterday, hours after the declaration of the board examination results.

The deceased has been identified as Revansh Sharma, a resident of Paryote village in Doda district. He had appeared in the Class 12 examinations this year and had reportedly failed in the Economics subject. According to available information, the student became distressed after checking his result and was later found dead.

Reacting to the incident, Shakti Raj Parihar, MLA Doda West and BJP Vice President Jammu and Kashmir, expressed grief over the student's death. In a social media post, he said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Revansh Sharma following the declaration of the Class 12 results.

Parihar said no examination or mark sheet is greater than a human life and termed the incident heartbreaking. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and said words fall short in consoling parents who have lost their young son in such painful circumstances.