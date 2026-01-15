Head Of Ukraine's Mission To NATO Visits JATEC Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"I spent a working day in Bydgoszcz – the 'NATO capital' of Poland, as NATO military personnel like to joke, given the active presence of various Alliance structures and units in this Polish city," Getmanchuk wrote.

She noted that it is no coincidence that the first and only joint institution of Ukraine and NATO – JATEC – is located there.

"Despite the fact that the Center officially started less than a year ago and will reach full operational capability only by mid-year, the Center's team, led by Brigadier General Wojciech Ozga, is doing incredible work aimed both at increasing interoperability between Ukraine and NATO and the Alliance studying and applying Ukraine's lessons from the full-scale war," Getmanchuk said.

She added that thanks to JATEC, developments marked as "first in the history of Ukraine-NATO relations" are taking place.

"Through innovative challenges, solutions are being developed to counter guided aerial bombs, Shahed drones, fiber-optic drones, and to ensure more effective medical evacuation of the wounded in areas under fire. For the first time in the history of our relations with the Alliance, a full cycle of support for innovative technological solutions has taken place – from concept to combat application," Getmanchuk said.

She also recalled that thanks to efforts within the JATEC framework, Ukraine for the first time in history took part in NATO military exercises under Article 5, and also for the first time acted as an opposing force (red team) in other NATO exercises.

"We discussed with the JATEC team how to expand our participation in such exercises (I admit this is one of my favorite topics, because it is about both interoperability and the practical 'upgrading' of our partners based on the war lessons we have learned)," Getmanchuk said.

The parties also discussed in detail the key priorities for 2026.

"For me, it was fundamentally important to visit JATEC within the first six months of my tenure as Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO," she said.

