Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Debris Falls On Residential Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

2026-01-15 03:03:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "in the Solomianskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, debris was recorded falling on a residential building."

Read also: 40 buildings in Kyiv remain without electricity, 471 without heating

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv on the morning of January 15 due to the threat of attack drones.

UkrinForm

