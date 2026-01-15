Drone Debris Falls On Residential Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District
According to him, "in the Solomianskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, debris was recorded falling on a residential building."Read also: 40 buildings in Kyiv remain without electricity, 471 without heating
An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv on the morning of January 15 due to the threat of attack drones.
