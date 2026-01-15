Russian Drone Falls On Playground Near Bandera Monument In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported this on Facebook.

"An enemy drone fell on a children's playground near the Bandera monument. A symbolic place – the one the aggressor fears most," the mayor said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. At the same time, Sadovyi noted that "the blast wave slightly affected a tractor driver who was clearing snow, but he is fine."

The blast wave also shattered windows in nearby buildings, including a polytechnic university building and residential houses.

As was reported earlier, on January 15, debris from a Russian drone fell on a residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev / PACIFIC P / SIPA