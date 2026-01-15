IMF Chief Arrives In Kyiv On Surprise Visit Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

Georgieva arrived for high-level talks as Ukraine prepares to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 2424.

The IMF managing director is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and central bank chief Andriy Pyshnyy, as well as business executives during her trip, one of the sources said.

Details of Georgieva's visit to Ukraine were tightly held given security concerns. The IMF chief, who has close family ties to Ukraine, last visited the country in February 2023. Georgieva's brother is married to a woman from Ukraine and was in Kharkiv, the second-largest city, when Russia invaded.

Ukraine and the IMF reached a preliminary agreement on an $8.2 billion, four-year lending program in November, contingent on several actions, including passage of a budget and shoring up donor financing assurances. IMF officials say Ukraine has made progress and expect board consideration in several weeks.

Georgieva will review Ukraine's progress on several actions, including passage of a 2026 budget, taking steps to boost domestic revenues by broadening its tax base, and ensuring large-scale external donor financing on grant-like terms.