Russians Strike Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Zhytomyr Region At Night

“Last night, Russia struck critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts of the region. No one was injured as a result of the air strikes. The fires have been localized,” Bunechko said.
According to him, repair crews continue to restore critical infrastructure when the security situation at the damaged facilities allows it.Read also: Nighttime attack causes power outages in four regions – Ukrenergo
As reported by Ukrinform, train traffic was temporarily suspended in the Zhytomyr region due to the Russian attack on the railway infrastructure on January 13.
