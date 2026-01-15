Russians Strike Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Zhytomyr Region At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, the Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“Last night, Russia struck critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts of the region. No one was injured as a result of the air strikes. The fires have been localized,” Bunechko said.

According to him, repair crews continue to restore critical infrastructure when the security situation at the damaged facilities allows it.

As reported by Ukrinform, train traffic was temporarily suspended in the Zhytomyr region due to the Russian attack on the railway infrastructure on January 13.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service