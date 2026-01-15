Air Defense Forces Destroy 61 Of 82 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine
From 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 60 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, January 15, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 61 enemy UAVs.
Twenty-one strike drones were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed targets (debris) fell at three locations.
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.Read also: Ukrainian F-16 pilots successfully adapted tactics to realities of war with Russia - Turkish media
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell on a 15-story residential building.
In Lviv, a Russian drone fell on a playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera, head of the leadership of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.
