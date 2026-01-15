Air Defense Forces Destroy 61 Of 82 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

From 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 60 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, January 15, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 61 enemy UAVs.

Twenty-one strike drones were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed targets (debris) fell at three locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell on a 15-story residential building.

In Lviv, a Russian drone fell on a playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera, head of the leadership of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.