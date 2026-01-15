KP Orders Inquiry Into Alleged Livestock Irregularities In Merged Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an inquiry against four officers and officials of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department in the merged districts over alleged financial irregularities involving millions of rupees. The inquiry is being conducted under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011.

With the approval of the Chief Secretary, a two-member inquiry committee has been constituted, comprising DG Protocol Hamidullah Shah and Director Fisheries Zubair Ali. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 60 days.

The officials named in the inquiry include Director Livestock (Merged Districts) Dr Waheedullah, Veterinary Officer Dr Zaheer Ahmed, Dr Irfanullah, and Veterinary Assistant and Storekeeper Aqeel Khan.

A charge sheet has also been issued against former Director Dr Waheedullah. He is accused of submitting a false report regarding the supply of vaccines worth Rs 274 million, despite the fact that the vaccines were never received.

Similarly, incorrect entries were allegedly made in the stock records of medicines worth Rs 489 million.

The charge sheet further states that Dr Waheedullah approved payments without receiving the complete supplies, released advance payments without approval from the Finance Department, and failed to obtain laboratory reports for partially supplied medicines.

Officials said that if the allegations are proven, the accused may face various disciplinary actions under government rules. Dr Waheedullah has been directed to submit a written reply to the inquiry committee within 10 to 14 days, failing which ex-parte proceedings may be initiated.