Children's Music Star Patty Shukla Launches First Television-Style Episode On Youtube

Patty Shukla, award winning early childhood music educator and creator of Patty's Primary Songs, has premiered her first ever television episode, Music Time with Miss Patty, now available on YouTube. The 20 minute episode marks Shukla's debut in a television style format and expands her music based learning approach into a single, structured educational program designed for early learners.

Music Time with Miss Patty combines music, movement, mystery, phonics, and early childhood learning concepts into one interactive viewing experience. The episode is intended for use in classrooms, therapy settings, and home learning environments and is being shared with educators and families as a resource that supports foundational early learning skills.

The episode is now streaming on YouTube:

The content aligns with the educational focus of Patty's Primary Songs, which supports children's learning across multiple developmental domains. These include literacy, math, science, social studies, motor skills, social emotional development, and early language exposure. Through music, dance, and creative movement, Shukla's programs are designed to encourage active participation and confidence building in young children.

Patty Shukla is widely known for her educational music content, which is used by educators, therapists, and families in more than 100 countries. Her YouTube platforms collectively reach over two million subscribers. She has authored and composed more than 400 original songs created specifically to support early childhood development through interactive learning experiences.

Patty's Primary Songs LLC provides streaming videos, music, and curriculum based resources for Pre K and Kindergarten learners. The platform offers immediate access to educational content covering early literacy, numeracy, physical development, social emotional learning, and introductory Spanish. These resources are designed to integrate easily into both classroom instruction and daily learning routines at home.

Shukla began creating children's music in 2009 after experiencing the impact of music on her nonverbal son's development. She holds a degree in theatre and music from Florida State University and has performed and presented educational programs across the United States. In addition to content creation, she is an internationally recognized keynote speaker and live performer.

The release of Music Time with Miss Patty represents an expansion of Shukla's ongoing work to provide accessible, music driven educational resources for early learners. Her content is available across multiple platforms, including YouTube, YouTube Kids, Amazon, Roku, Apple apps, and her official website.

