403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up 61 Cents To USD 61.20 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose up 61 cents to USD 61.20 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to USD 60.59 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures went down 92 cents to USD 64.55 pb, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures went down 96 cents to USD 60.19 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude futures went down 92 cents to USD 64.55 pb, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures went down 96 cents to USD 60.19 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment