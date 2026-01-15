Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up 61 Cents To USD 61.20 Pb - KPC

2026-01-15 03:02:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose up 61 cents to USD 61.20 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to USD 60.59 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures went down 92 cents to USD 64.55 pb, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures went down 96 cents to USD 60.19 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

