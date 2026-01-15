Ministry Of Labour Urges Employers To Protect Workers As Strong Wind Forecast

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Labour has urged employers to take extra precautions amid adverse weather conditions, according to a social media post.

The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a warning stating that strong wind are expected in some areas today, January 15, 2026. It added that cloudy conditions may bring scattered rain and blowing dust at times. The department also issued a marine warning, as the wave height is expected to ranges between 4ft and 8ft, with chances of rising to 11ft.

In light of the weather warning, the Ministry of Labour stressed the importance of following occupational safety and health guidance and providing appropriate protective measures to safeguard workers.



