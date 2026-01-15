Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Labour Urges Employers To Protect Workers As Strong Wind Forecast

2026-01-15 03:01:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Labour has urged employers to take extra precautions amid adverse weather conditions, according to a social media post.

The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a warning stating that strong wind are expected in some areas today, January 15, 2026. It added that cloudy conditions may bring scattered rain and blowing dust at times. The department also issued a marine warning, as the wave height is expected to ranges between 4ft and 8ft, with chances of rising to 11ft.

In light of the weather warning, the Ministry of Labour stressed the importance of following occupational safety and health guidance and providing appropriate protective measures to safeguard workers.

The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

