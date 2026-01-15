Katara Celebrates Iraqi Heritage With Cultural Tasting Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Katara Cultural Village Foundation, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Qatar, held a cultural tasting event on Tuesday evening in Hall 32 at Katara.

The event was attended by Director General of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, and Ambassador of Iraq H E Mohammed Jaafar Al-Sadr along with a number of Their Excellencies the Ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, and a large audience of culture and heritage enthusiasts.

The event included tasting the traditional Iraqi dish, Dolma, a prominent symbol of Iraqi cuisine, in addition to serving tea and traditional Iraqi sweets, in an atmosphere that reflected the depth and richness of Iraqi cultural heritage.

In his speech during the event, Ambassador Al-Sadr said, ''Today, we gather at the generous initiative of Katara to taste a traditional Iraqi dish, Dolma. This gathering is not merely about tasting food, but rather aims to broaden horizons for understanding between different cultures, fostering closer ties between the diverse customs that unite the peoples of the region and bring humanity together in its shared values.''

The Iraqi Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Katara Cultural Village Foundation for this cultural initiative, hoping for continued cooperation through the organisation of future events that showcase Iraq's heritage in various cultural and artistic fields.

This event aligns with Katara's ongoing cultural approach, which includes organising numerous events in collaboration with various diplomatic missions. This contributes to strengthening bridges of understanding between peoples and reinforces Doha's position as a global destination for intercultural dialogue and cultural diversity.