Markers Used Instead Of Indelible Ink On Voters' Fingers Which Wipes Off Easily: Raj Thackeray Alleges Fraud In BMC Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) A shocking incident surfaced during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as several citizens who cast their votes on Thursday morning reported that the marker ink applied to their fingers could be easily wiped off. This sparked a major controversy across the city with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray expressing fierce outrage over the incident.

Speaking to the media, Raj Thackeray, after casting his vote, alleged that the government is determined to win the elections by any means necessary.

"The government has decided to win these elections at all costs. They are repeating what they did during the Assembly elections, but we will not let it happen. Traditionally, indelible ink was used, but now markers are being used instead. This mark is being wiped off simply with sanitizer. Coming to power through such fraudulent elections cannot be called a democracy," Raj Thackeray stated.

"There should be a limit to the misuse of power. BJP leaders talk about 'Development (Vikas)'. Is wiping off ink to vote twice what they call development?" Raj Thackeray questioned.

Raj Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government and the Election Commission, accusing them of systematically dismantling democratic norms to win the BMC elections at any cost.

He raised serious concerns over the lack of transparency in the voting process. He alleged that the Chief Minister Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is intentionally sidelining the Opposition through technological manipulation.

"We are all witnessing the kind of system currently in place. The ruling parties have decided to win by any means necessary. When we raised the issue of duplicate voters, the Election Commission distanced itself. When we questioned VVPAT machines, we were ignored. Now, the Commission has introduced 'Padu Yantra' (machines alleged to influence outcomes) for counting, which has not been shown to any political party," Raj Thackeray claimed.

He criticized the EC for allowing candidates to visit homes even after the official campaign period ended.

"This permission was granted solely to facilitate the distribution of money by the ruling party," he alleged.

He stated that the entire state administration is working as a tool for those in power, calling it a "sign of a dying democracy."

Following reports of a duplicate voter being caught at a polling booth in Dadar's Chhabildas School this morning, Raj Thackeray has issued a direct appeal to his party workers (Mansainiks) and Shiv Sena workers to remain vigilant.

He urged supporters to monitor polling booths throughout the day to prevent fraudulent voting.

Raj Thackeray remarked that winning through "fraudulent elections" does not constitute a true electoral victory. He emphasised that his party is working to stop these irregularities but expressed deep concern over the long-term health of the democratic process in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis reacted to the allegations, defending the electoral process while suggesting stricter measures to ensure transparency.

“The Election Commission decides all matters regarding the conduct of elections. Marker pens have been used previously as well. If there are any doubts, the Commission should use a different pen. In fact, I would say they should use oil paint," Fadnavis said.

However, he cautioned that "it is not right to constantly cast doubt on institutions related to the election process."

Following the circulation of videos showing the ink being erased, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has officially ordered an enquiry.

After receiving multiple complaints that the marker ink disappears easily, the administration has issued fresh instructions to poll workers to apply the ink in a manner that it penetrates the skin effectively.

The Municipal Administration clarified that the State Election Commission provided marker kits instead of traditional indelible ink for this election.

According to the Election Commission, these markers have been in use for every local body election since 2012.