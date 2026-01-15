403
U.S. Migration Drops Below Zero
(MENAFN) The United States experienced a historic reversal in 2025, with net migration dropping below zero—an unprecedented shift not seen in half a century, data from the Brookings Institution revealed Tuesday.
The demographic turning point saw migration decline anywhere from 10,000 to 295,000 people, ending decades of sustained population growth fueled by immigration. According to researchers, the Trump administration's enforcement measures and policy ambiguity played central roles in triggering the collapse.
Though the administration has spotlighted deportations as a cornerstone of its immigration crackdown, analysts concluded the negative figures stemmed predominantly from drastically reduced entries rather than expulsions. The study pointed to curtailed admissions, amplified enforcement operations, and elevated voluntary exits as primary drivers.
Humanitarian pathways bore much of the impact, researchers noted. Most refugee intake programs faced suspension, while temporary visa issuances plummeted—factors that substantially accelerated the downturn. Deportation figures for 2025 ranged between 310,000 and 315,000, representing only a marginal uptick from 2024's estimated 285,000 removals, the analysis showed.
That calculation stands in stark contrast to Department of Homeland Security officials' claims, which media reported placed removals above 600,000 during the enforcement push. The agency has not yet provided comment on the discrepancy.
The study also uncovered a shift in enforcement patterns. Unlike 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection initiated the majority of removals in 2025, overtaking Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite heightened public scrutiny of ICE operations.
Researchers forecast the negative migration trend will persist through 2026. They anticipate deportations will surge as newly allocated resources under legislation signed by President Donald Trump become operational, bolstering enforcement capabilities through expanded personnel and infrastructure investments.
