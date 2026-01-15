'Hopefully In Future We Will Share Dressing Room': Gill, Arshdeep Rally Behind U19 Stars For WC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) As India's Under-19 team gears up for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, senior Indian cricketers and former champions have rallied behind the youngsters, urging them to embrace the experience and play fearless cricket in pursuit of a record-extending sixth title.

India begin their U19 World Cup campaign against the USA on Thursday. India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill said he is looking forward to watching the next generation represent the country on the global stage.

“I want to wish the Under-19 cricket team all the very best. I am very excited to watch you all perform in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Zimbabwe and Namibia 2026. Have fun,” Gill told JioStar.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh highlighted the importance of the Under-19 World Cup as a stepping stone to higher honours and encouraged the players to enjoy the journey without pressure.

“The ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup Zimbabwe and Namibia 2026 is a very good platform. Hopefully in the future we will share the dressing room with each other. All the best to the Under-19 Indian team for the World Cup. Enjoy these moments; they will not come again and again in your life. There is no pressure; just bring the cup home,” Arshdeep said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who was part of India's Under-19 squad in 2020, reflected on his own experience and stressed the lasting memories the tournament creates.

“It is a very special moment when you represent your country at the highest stage in Under-19 cricket. I played in the 2020 edition and still remember the final against Bangladesh, even though we lost. These are days you will remember forever, no matter where your cricket takes you,” Jurel said.

Former U19 World Cup champion Shreevats Goswami added,“All the best guys, the whole country is supporting you. Enjoy the game, do not take much stress, stay happy and win the trophy.”

Meanwhile, 2012 winner Hanuma Vihari also sent his best wishes to the team. "I want to wish the Indian Under-19 team all the best for the World Cup, which will begin on January 16. All the best, bring the cup back home," Vihari said.

The ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 is being jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, with five-time champions India entering the tournament as one of the favourites.