South Korean President Lee Calls For Bipartisan Cooperation On Diplomatic, Security Affairs

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 15 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called for bipartisan cooperation on diplomatic and security affairs, citing growing uncertainties in the international order.

Lee made the remarks at a meeting with senior aides as he wrapped up separate summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this month.

"Amid growing uncertainties in the international order, peace and stability in the region become all the more vital," Lee said, according to Cheong Wa Dae, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee said pragmatic diplomacy seeking balance and broadening mutually beneficial ties is more important than ever.

"The role of domestic politics is especially important now," Lee said. "If we become divided internally, we will not be able to protect our national interests against external pressures, and even our hard-won diplomatic achievements could be squandered."

On Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung returned home after a two-day trip to Japan, during which he held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on ways to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation amid tensions between Beijing and Tokyo.

Lee met Takaichi in her hometown of Nara, marking his second visit to Japan and his fifth summit with a Japanese prime minister since taking office in June last year. It was their second summit following their first meeting in South Korea's Gyeongju in late October.

During Tuesday's talks, the two leaders agreed to advance "future-oriented cooperation" through reciprocal leader-level visits, dubbed "shuttle diplomacy."

They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, while Lee also emphasized the need for Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing to find common ground for cooperation in Northeast Asia.

Sensitive issues, including South Korea's ban on Japanese seafood imports, were raised as Seoul seeks to join the 12-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which is led by Japan.

While South Korea reiterated its bid to join the pact, Japan explained its position on food safety, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said, adding that further working-level consultations are needed.

The summit also addressed historical issues that have long weighed on bilateral ties. Seoul and Tokyo agreed to conduct DNA analysis to identify remains discovered last August at the Chosei undersea coal mine in Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture, where a flood in 1942 killed 183 people, including 136 Korean forced laborers.

Lee's visit also provided opportunities for the two leaders to build personal rapport through lighthearted moments, including an impromptu drum session, exchanging gifts and touring Horyu-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site known to have been influenced by the ancient Korean kingdom of Baekje.