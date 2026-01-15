Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey Discuss 'Sholay' And 'Andaaz' With Ramesh Sippy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, fondly known as the“Khoslas and Khuranas”, spent a memorable and quality evening with "cinema icon" Ramesh Sippy, calling it a truly special experience.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of images featuring his“Khosla Ka Ghosla!” co-stars Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, along with Ramesh Sippy and his wife Kiran Juneja.

Anupam took to the caption section, where he mentioned that they discussed Sholay, Andaaz, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He also shared that the filmmaker played the 'word building' game for the first time with them and almost became a champion by the end.

Anupam wrote:“We the 'Khoslas and Khurana' had the privilege of spending some quality time with the cinema ICON and one of my favourite people Mr. #RameshSippy last night!”

He added:“Heard some amazing #BehindTheScenes stories of the epic #Sholay #Andaaz and #SeetaAurGeeta! Also Sippy Saab played the 'word building' game for the first time with us and almost became a champion by the end of it! Thank you sir for your love, warmth and generosity!”

Anupam, Ranvir, and Boman are currently shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film“Khosla Ka Ghosla!”. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family's attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

The film was screened at the 2006 Kara Film Festival. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards. It was later remade in 2008 in Tamil and in Kannada in 2010.

On January 3, Anupam reflected on his cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

"So You are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!!” Said an International Director at the #CannesFilmFestival last year when I told him the number of films I have acted in! (sic)," he recalled.

Looking back at the day when he first arrived in Mumbai in 1981 with just a heart full of dreams, Kher wrote on his Instagram, "So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS! When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films."

He claimed that despite his long journey, he has only reached his 'interval' point and still has a lot more to give.

Revealing his biggest strength during these years, he added, "My Optimism, my Never Giving up attitude and my ability to Work Hard has been my biggest strengths!"