In Death, Kerala's 17-Year-Old Ayona Monson Gave Life And Hope To Others

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) The hill town of Payyavoor in Kannur district remains enveloped in grief following the tragic death of a Class 12 student, who succumbed to injuries sustained after allegedly jumping from a school building.

Amid the sorrow, Ayona Monson's family has transformed personal tragedy into a powerful act of compassion through organ donation.

Ayona, a student of a school in Payyavoor, passed away on Wednesday night while on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kannur.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, just days before her laboratory model examinations. The police are probing the case.

Despite intensive treatment, her condition deteriorated, leaving her parents to confront an unthinkable loss.

Known among teachers and classmates as a bright, affectionate student who excelled in academics as well as extracurricular activities, Ayona's passing has left an emotional void that the school community is struggling to come to terms with.

In an extraordinary decision taken at the most painful moment of their lives, her parents, Monson and Anita, consented to organ donation.

Ayona's heart, kidneys and other vital organs were retrieved, allowing multiple patients to receive a second chance at life.

One of her kidneys was flown to Thiruvananthapuram on a domestic flight -- marking the first time an internal flight service was used for organ transport in the state.

A green corridor was arranged from the airport to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital to ensure swift transplantation.

Her heart was airlifted to Chennai for a patient undergoing critical treatment, while other organs were allocated to recipients across Kerala.

Even as they mourn their daughter, the family finds solace in the belief that Ayona will continue to live on through others.

“Let others live through her,” was the quiet resolve of parents who chose generosity over grief. Ayona is survived by her siblings, Marfin and Angel.

Her funeral will be held at 2.30 p.m. Friday at the cemetery of St Francis of Assisi Church, Tirur.

In a moment when darkness could have prevailed, a young life became light.

In choosing donation, Ayona -- and her parents -- have left behind a legacy far greater than words, proof that even in death, humanity can endure.