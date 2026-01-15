403
Trump Says Iran Stopped Protester Killing
(MENAFN) Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Iranian authorities have suspended planned executions of anti-government demonstrators, citing information from what he described as reliable sources.
The US President addressed reporters at the White House, revealing he had received assurances about the suspended death sentences. According to Trump, Tehran has abandoned its execution plans following international pressure.
"We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped," Trump told the reporters at the White House.
The President elaborated on the intelligence he received regarding the halted executions, though he acknowledged uncertainty about verification.
"There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," he added.
Trump has consistently pledged solidarity with Iranian demonstrators as Tehran's security forces face accusations of mounting civilian deaths during the ongoing unrest.
"We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place, and we're going to find out. I mean, I'll find out after this, you'll find out, but we've been told under authority, and I hope it's true. Who knows," Trump said.
When questioned whether Washington might launch military operations against Iranian targets, Trump remained noncommittal.
"We'll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on," Trump said when asked if military strikes on Iran are "off the table".
Meanwhile, Washington is reportedly withdrawing certain military personnel from regional installations, local media outlets indicate. The drawdown follows Tehran's threat to strike American facilities should the US conduct attacks on Iranian territory.
Officials in Tehran have characterized the demonstrations as foreign-backed destabilization efforts, pointing fingers at Washington and Jerusalem. Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism" amid the ongoing protests.
Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that at least 2,500 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel, and more than 1,100 others injured.
