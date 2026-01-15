Shraddha Kapoor Finds Peace In Late-Night Drives Through Her Own City

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor feels that there's something truly special about exploring one's own city after dark and said that nothing compares to the comfort of late-night drives through familiar streets.

Shraddha took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself inside a car during the wee hours, with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus glowing beautifully in the background. She added the A.R. Rahman track“Rehna Tu” from the 2009 film Delhi-6.

For the caption, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor wrote:“Nothing better than night drives in your own city (sic).”

Shraddha, who is the most-followed Indian woman on Instagram, began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti. She bagged her first major role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011.

However, her fandom skyrocketed with her work in Mohit Suri's romantic musical Aashiqui 2 in 2013. She also featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed drama Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saaho, and the Stree franchise.

Shraddha is set to return with Stree 3. The third instalment in the popular franchise is scheduled to reach the audience by August 2027.

She has also been roped in for a biopic based on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and the forthcoming drama has been named Eetha.

The project will chronicle the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra's most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie Nagin, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

On January 9, the actress shared sun-kissed pictures of herself on her social media. She looked radiant in the pictures and flaunted her no-makeup look.

Shraddha wrote,“Kis kisko dhoop nahi pasand??? Aapko abhi block karti hoon.”