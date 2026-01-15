Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Advisor To PM Meets Norway's Envoy To Yemen

2026-01-15 02:11:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with Norwegian Special Envoy to Yemen, Heidi Johansen, who is visiting Doha. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways of strengthening them as well as the latest regional and international updates.

The Peninsula

