Advisor To PM Meets Norway's Envoy To Yemen

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with Norwegian Special Envoy to Yemen, Heidi Johansen, who is visiting Doha. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways of strengthening them as well as the latest regional and international updates.

