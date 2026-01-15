Qatar Plays Active Role In Peaceful Settlement Of Conflicts: IPU President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) H E Dr. Tulia Ackson praised the active and prominent role played by the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts through peaceful means and supporting development efforts at both the regional and international levels, which has earned it a distinguished standing and made it a global hub for dialogue and the examination of international issues of concern to humanity, in a multidimensional world facing intertwined crises and conflicts.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) yesterday, Her Excellency noted that Doha's hosting of the 298th session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union reflects the State of Qatar's growing stature and the international confidence it enjoys as a global centre for peaceful conflict resolution, particularly amid a multidimensional world facing complex crises and conflicts.

In a related context, Dr. Ackson added that the selection of Qatar to host the 298th session of the IPU Executive Committee carries strong symbolic significance, in light of the effective role played by the State in conflict resolution and in promoting dialogue and peace in various regions of the world. She expressed her pleasure at the presence of the Union's leadership in Doha.

Regarding the State of Qatar's role in supporting development and assisting least developed countries, the IPU President affirmed that Qatar constitutes an inclusive international platform that enables countries to meet and discuss issues of peace, security, development, and social development. She pointed to Doha's hosting of a number of major international forums, including the Doha Forum, as a reflection and embodiment of its pivotal role in these vital areas.

She noted that the IPU leadership, represented by the Executive Committee, is meeting in Doha to discuss a number of pressing global issues, foremost among them peace and security and human rights. She emphasised that the Doha meeting holds particular importance as it paves the way for decisions on the topics to be included on the agenda of the IPU General Assembly, scheduled to be held next April, adding that human rights issues will be among the main themes of the Union's work during the current year.

She said that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as the global organisation of parliamentarians and representatives of peoples, addresses issues related to climate, sustainable development, and social development, in addition to peace and security. She stressed that the presence of IPU leaders in Qatar is of particular importance given the country's central position in the heart of current international issues.

In response to a question, she said that the role of parliaments and parliamentarians was not limited to advising governments, but also extended to overseeing their performance, underscoring the importance of empowering parliaments to discuss global developments and international conflicts, an opportunity for which Qatar has provided an appropriate platform.