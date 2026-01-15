WCM-Q Medical Students Visit Oman As Part Of Service Learning Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Division of Student Affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently organised a visit to the Sultanate of Oman for first-year medical students as part of the college's Medical Service Learning Programme (MSLP).

The weeklong MSLP trip offers first-year medical students a unique opportunity to develop a global perspective on healthcare issues affecting different populations, explore the curricula and clinical programmes of medical schools in the region, participate in community service projects, and experience the history and cultural heritage of another nation. Following the trip, students will give a public presentation to highlight their experiences and discuss how the program has affected their studies.

During the trip, students visited the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), where they met with SQU students, faculty, and staff. They also toured the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre (SQCCCRC), Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, and other facilities, such as the clinical skills and anatomy labs.

Another highlight of the trip included students volunteering in two prominent community service projects. At the Oman Food Bank (OFB), students helped process donations and organise food packages for families in need. Students also visited the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disability (AEICD), where they helped centre staff engage children with various disabilities in classroom activities and learned about the centre's efforts to help children develop essential skills to improve their quality of life.

Associate dean for student affairs at WCM-Q, Dr. Sean Holroyd said,“We are committed to ensuring that our first-year medical students gain a well-rounded perspective on healthcare. As such, we are determined to create educational opportunities that encourage them to engage with global health issues and understand the needs of diverse populations around the world.”

The trip also included city tours of Muscat and visits to historical and cultural sites such as Nizwa and Muttrah forts, traditional souqs, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Bait Al-Baranda Museum, the Royal Opera House, and the Oman Across Ages Museum, allowing WCM-Q students to deepen their understanding of Oman's rich history and traditions.

Director of student affairs at WCM-Q, Faten Shunnar said,“As future physicians, it is essential that our students experience different healthcare systems, medical programmes, and community service initiatives, and engage with the communities they serve. I would like to sincerely thank everyone at SQU, OFB, and AEICD for their warm hospitality and for making this experience possible.”