Awqaf Ministry Launches Second Edition Of Employee Football Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs yesterday conducted the draw for the second edition of its internal football championship for departmental employees, with the participation of 20 teams divided into four groups. The tournament is part of the ministry's community initiatives aimed at strengthening teamwork, positive competition, and camaraderie among staff members.

The draw ceremony was held in the presence of Ahmed Shaheen Al Ghanim, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department, and Ahmed Saad Al Nuaimi, Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department, alongside a number of ministry officials and employees. The event also featured the participation of former Qatar national team player Raed Yacoub, who added a distinctive sporting dimension to the occasion.

Organized by the Public Relations and Communication Department under the slogan“With team spirit, success is achieved... one team in the office and one team on the field,” the championship seeks to encourage ministry employees to engage in sports activities, promote a culture of teamwork, and instill values of fair play and positive competition. These goals align with enhancing workplace well-being and supporting both physical and mental health.

Matches will be held at the ministry's stadium in Abu Hamour during evening hours after the Isha prayer, allowing broader participation in a well-organized and safe sporting environment.

In remarks on the sidelines of the draw, Ahmed Shaheen Al Ghanim welcomed attendees and expressed his pleasure at the launch of the second edition of the championship. He emphasized that the initiative reflects the ministry's commitment to strengthening communication and cohesion among employees across different departments, while encouraging active participation in social and sporting activities.

He also noted that sports play an important role in enhancing physical and mental health and embody Islamic values that promote strength alongside ethics and discipline, highlighting the championship as a practical model for translating these values within the workplace.

Following an overview of the tournament format and the participating teams, the draw allocated the 20 teams into four groups. Group One includes the Legal Affairs Department, the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department – Security Section, the Information Systems Department, the Mosques Department (B), and the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department (A).

Group Two comprises the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department (B), the Islamic Affairs Department, the Engineering Affairs Department (B), the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, and the General Directorate of Awqaf.

Group Three brings together the Zakat Affairs Department, the Engineering Affairs Department (A), the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department – Scholarships Section, the Islamic Research and Studies Department, and the Financial Affairs Department (B). Group Four includes the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department, the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department – Islamic Network, the Mosques Department (A), the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department (A), and the Public Relations and Communication Department.

Teams will compete in the group stage followed by knockout rounds, culminating in the final match. The championship kicks off on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and concludes with the final on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs affirmed that the championship represents a valuable addition to its programs promoting health and fitness among employees. It reflects the ministry's commitment to supporting sports as a way of life, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, by fostering a positive competitive environment that enhances sportsmanship, discipline, and institutional belonging.