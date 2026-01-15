Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Essential Safety Guidelines For Cyclists

Essential Safety Guidelines For Cyclists


2026-01-15 02:11:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a public safety advisory emphasising that strict adherence to traffic regulations while cycling is fundamental to preventing road accidents and upholding national safety standards.

To ensure the highest level of safety on the road, the Ministry mandates that cyclists must strictly utilise designated bicycle lanes or stay on the far-right side of the roadway at all times. Furthermore, riders are required to equip themselves with protective helmets and wear reflective vests to remain visible to other motorists.

The guidelines also highlight the necessity of using fixed lighting on the bicycle to navigate safely.

MENAFN15012026000063011010ID1110601814



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search