Essential Safety Guidelines For Cyclists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a public safety advisory emphasising that strict adherence to traffic regulations while cycling is fundamental to preventing road accidents and upholding national safety standards.

To ensure the highest level of safety on the road, the Ministry mandates that cyclists must strictly utilise designated bicycle lanes or stay on the far-right side of the roadway at all times. Furthermore, riders are required to equip themselves with protective helmets and wear reflective vests to remain visible to other motorists.

The guidelines also highlight the necessity of using fixed lighting on the bicycle to navigate safely.

