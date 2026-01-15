403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Wednesday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity benchmark closed Wednesday at 12,369.89 points, slipping 0.13% from Tuesday's finish.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened the midweek trading session at 12,425.88 points before shedding 15.72 points by market close.
The gauge touched an intraday low of 12,323.66 points while peaking at 12,444.49 during Wednesday's session.
BIST 100's aggregate market capitalization stood at approximately 12.17 trillion Turkish liras ($282.7 billion), accompanied by daily transaction volume reaching 179.2 billion Turkish liras ($4.15 billion).
Market breadth tilted negative as 54 index constituents declined while 43 advanced compared to Tuesday's settlement.
Commodities and Currency Markets
Gold traded at $4,618.80 per ounce, while Brent crude oil changed hands near $65.55 per barrel at 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).
Currency exchange rates showed the US dollar at 43.1820 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.3650 liras, and the British pound trading at 58.1240 liras.
