Awqaf Ministry Concludes 'Knowledge Grounding' Seminar For Students

Doha, Qatar: The Islamic Research and Studies Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, has concluded the second edition of the annual“Knowledge Grounding” seminar, held under the theme“The Concept of Islamic Identity in a Changing World.” The three-day seminar benefited approximately 400 high school students.

This year's edition marked a significant expansion, as it included the participation of female secondary schools alongside male schools. Around 800 publications issued by the Islamic Research and Studies Department were distributed to attendees, enriching the educational and intellectual content of the seminar.

The seminar was held over three days, from Monday to Wednesday, January 12–14, 2026, across three major mosques: Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Nasser bin Abdullah Al Missned Mosque in Al Khor, and Qanbar Al Ansari Mosque in Al Wakra.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al Thani emphasised that reinforcing Islamic identity represents a fundamental pathway toward intellectual and societal advancement, particularly in light of rapid global changes that pose challenges to cultural and religious values.

Participants expressed strong appreciation for the seminar's content, noting that it broadened their perspectives and deepened their understanding of Islamic identity amid contemporary transformations.

They highlighted the balanced academic approach and interactive discussion style, which resonated closely with youth realities and made the topics more engaging and impactful.

Students also noted that the seminar helped them connect enduring Islamic values with the demands of modern life, fostering intellectual awareness and a sense of responsibility toward preserving religious and cultural authenticity while maintaining a conscious and positive openness to the world.

Several participants affirmed that the seminar strengthened their pride in Islamic identity and encouraged critical thinking and self-awareness. They expressed hope that similar high-quality initiatives would continue and expand to reach more students and address additional topics relevant to youth interests and intellectual challenges.

The seminar underscores the importance of knowledge grounding in building a solid intellectual foundation for young people, one that harmonises Islamic principles with contemporary realities.

This initiative reflects the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' ongoing role in enhancing the cultural and intellectual development of society's youth and supporting informed, value-based engagement with the modern world.