Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Senate Rejects Bill Restricting Trump From Further Military Action In Venezuela

2026-01-15 02:10:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) - The US Senate on Wednesday narrowly rejected a draft resolution that sought to restrict President Donald Trump's administration from undertaking any further military action in Venezuela without prior approval from Congress.
US Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, tipping the balance against the resolution by 51 votes to 50, effectively blocking efforts to require congressional authorization before any additional use of military force in Venezuela.
The draft resolution had earlier passed a preliminary procedural vote in the Senate last Thursday by 52 votes to 47, after five Republican senators joined Democrats in support.
President Trump had criticized the resolution, saying it significantly undermines the defense of US national security and restricts the president's authority as commander-in-chief, describing it as "unconstitutional."
Trump later announced, following a military operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, that the United States would oversee Venezuela's affairs until a "smooth and fair transition of power" takes place. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

