US Agents Shoot Again As Tensions In Minneapolis Run High

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A federal officer shot a person in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel during an arrest Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person cautioned the information was still preliminary, and the investigation was in its early stages.

The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting took place about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) north of where an immigration agent fatally shot Renee Good in the head on Jan. 7 as she drove away.

A large group of federal agents and Minneapolis Police wearing gas masks fired tear gas into a crowd gathered at a north Minneapolis intersection near where Wednesday's shooting took place.