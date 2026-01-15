Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-01-15 02:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
15 January 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 14 January 2026 it had purchased a total of 3,933 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,933 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 618.50p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 616.00p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 617.72p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 355,501,015 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 355,501,015.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
14-01-2026 13:51:39 GBp 167 617.00 XLON xeaMTvtIM6V
14-01-2026 13:36:16 GBp 156 617.50 XLON xeaMTvtI6SB
14-01-2026 13:36:11 GBp 226 618.00 XLON xeaMTvtI7aW
14-01-2026 12:54:27 GBp 1 617.50 XLON xeaMTvtJkWl
14-01-2026 12:54:26 GBp 266 618.00 XLON xeaMTvtJkWN
14-01-2026 12:23:21 GBp 186 616.00 XLON xeaMTvtJPC3
14-01-2026 12:00:00 GBp 199 616.50 XLON xeaMTvtCsKu
14-01-2026 11:42:25 GBp 284 616.50 XLON xeaMTvtCxIf
14-01-2026 11:04:55 GBp 247 617.00 XLON xeaMTvtCSd4
14-01-2026 10:36:10 GBp 225 617.00 XLON xeaMTvtDtYJ
14-01-2026 09:49:59 GBp 195 617.50 XLON xeaMTvtDGlF
14-01-2026 09:49:59 GBp 195 618.00 XLON xeaMTvtDGlP
14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 294 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDax
14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 9 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDaz
14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 453 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDa3
14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 108 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDaN
14-01-2026 08:10:25 GBp 222 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtE33q
14-01-2026 08:09:15 GBp 397 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtE0FK
14-01-2026 08:09:15 GBp 103 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtE0FM



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

