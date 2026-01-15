NBPE Announces Dividend Declaration
|Distribution amount:
|$0.47 per Share
|Ex-dividend date:
|22 January 2026
|Dividend record date:
|23 January 2026
|Final day for Currency Election:
|30 January 2026
|Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election:
|30 January 2026
|Payment date:
|27 February 2026
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman ...
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.
1 Based on net asset value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment