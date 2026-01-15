NBPE Announces Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NBPE Announces 1H 2026 Dividend St Peter Port, Guernsey, 15 January 2026 NB Private Equity Partners (“NBPE”), the $1.2bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 1H 2026 Dividend. 1H 2026 Dividend

1H 2026 dividend payment of $0.47 per share to be paid on 27 February 2026

Annualised dividend yield on 30 November 2025 NAV of 3.4% and 4.5% on closing share price of £15.60 on 14 January 2026 Including the 1H 2026 dividend, since 2013, NBPE has declared or returned over $420 million to shareholders by way of dividends

Dividend Information While NBPE declares dividends in US Dollars, shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE's website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE's website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.



Distribution amount: $0.47 per Share Ex-dividend date: 22 January 2026 Dividend record date: 23 January 2026 Final day for Currency Election: 30 January 2026 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 30 January 2026 Payment date: 27 February 2026

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.

1 Based on net asset value.