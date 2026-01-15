PM Modi Feeds Cows At His Residence On Occasion Of Makar Sankranti BJP Leaders React

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed cows at his residence in the national capital to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. A video that circulated widely on social media showed the Prime Minister standing on a lawn while offering food to the cows, which were decorated colourfully

The visuals drew reactions from several BJP leaders, who highlighted the cultural and traditional significance of the gesture. Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, took to social media platform X to share the video.

He wrote,“Adorable visuals capture a tender moment as the Prime Minister feeds his cows on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti. Rooted in tradition, warmth, and humility, the bond reflects India's civilisational ethos, respect for nature, compassion for animals, and gratitude for the blessings they bestow."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared his views on X, saying,“PM @narendramodi feeding little cows at his 7 LKM residence. I'm told they belong to the rare Punganur cattle breed of Andhra Pradesh. (Subject to correction ). PM Proudly doing Gau Sewa & reflecting Bharat's civilisation & culture. But imagine the pain that Khan Market Lutyens liberals will have! They have already started calling it“communal." Why."

Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated harvest festivals in India and marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, known as Makara. The festival signifies the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days, symbolising renewal, prosperity, and positivity.

Celebrated with great regional fervour, the festival reflects gratitude for a bountiful harvest and pays homage to the Sun God for prosperity and well-being. Across the country, the festival is marked by various regional celebrations such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, and Uttarayan in Gujarat.

Historically, Makar Sankranti has deep roots in ancient Indian traditions and is closely linked to agricultural cycles and harvest seasons. The festival underscores the close relationship between human life and nature. It is also associated with several mythological narratives, including the victory of Lord Vishnu over the demon Sankarasura.

The day is observed with various religious rituals, most notably taking holy dips in rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery. Devotees also offer Surya Arghya, chant mantras, and donate essentials such as sesame seeds, jaggery, blankets, and food to the needy. Charity, or daan, is considered especially auspicious on this day.